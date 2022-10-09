 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Liberty High School celebrates homecoming

photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-30_20221007.jpg

Stephanie Ulloa poses with her son, junior homecoming court member Jayden Ulloa, during the homecoming ceremony held at halftime during Liberty High School's Oct. 7 football game against Sherando.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-11_20221007.jpg

Liberty Principal Sam Cox tries out his roping skills during the school's pre-game tailgate party Friday, Oct. 7.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-46_Liberty cheerleaders_20221007.jpg

Liberty cheerleaders practice before the football team's Oct. 7 homecoming game against Sherando.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-47_20221007.jpg

Jayna Tumblin is crowned Liberty High School's homecoming queen during halftime of the Friday, Oct. 7 football game.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-49_20221007.jpg

Joey Triplett is crowned Liberty High School's homecoming king during halftime of the Friday, Oct. 7 football game.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-1_20221007.jpg

Students play spike ball during the homecoming tailgate party at Liberty High School Friday, Oct. 7.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-18_20221007.jpg

Liberty High School junior Genesis Recinos paints the face of senior Kayla Lopez during the high school's homecoming tailgate Friday, Oct. 7.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-29_20221007.jpg

Junior homecoming court member Kaylen Ulloa walks with her dad, Luey Ulloa, during the homecoming ceremony at halftime of the Friday, Oct. 7 football game.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-41_Liberty marching band_20221007.jpg

Drummers from the Liberty High School marching band warm up before the Friday, Oct. 7 homecoming football game.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-42_Liberty marching band_20221007.jpg

The Liberty High School marching band performs the National Anthem before the homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 7.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-4_20221007.jpg

Junior Kyndal Waln, an FFA member, demonstrates her roping skills during Liberty High School's homecoming tailgate party Friday, Oct. 7.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-15_20221007.jpg

The math club, sponsored by math teacher Linda Koval, had pi pies on offer at its table at Liberty High School's homecoming tailgate party Friday, Oct. 7.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-55_national anthem_20221007.jpg

Fans stand for the National Anthem before Liberty High School's homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 7.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-19_20221007.jpg

The Liberty High School SCA offered face painting during the homecoming tailgate Friday, Oct. 7.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-20_20221007.jpg

Liberty High School baseball head coach Jason Mecke plays cornhole during the Friday, Oct. 7 homecoming tailgate party.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-25_20221007.jpg

JROTC members hold their swords as sophomore homecoming court member Helena Kamph processes onto the football field during the homecoming court ceremony at halftime Friday, Oct. 7.
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-51_20221007.jpg

Joey Triplett and Jayna Tumblin, Liberty High School's homecoming king and queen
photo_ft_news_Liberty homecoming-54_20221007.jpg

Liberty High School Principal Sam Cox takes a selfie with two students during the Oct. 7 homecoming football game.

