PHOTOS: Hundreds attend 2nd annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday

Warm hugs and shared laughter overflowed from Main Street on Saturday as friends and families gathered for the second annual Fauquier County Juneteenth Festival. The festival had a reunion-like feel and featured more than 60 vendors. An activity-packed agenda attracted hundreds of people from Fauquier County and surrounding areas to celebrate.
A stage at Fifth Street featured the Chihamba African Dance Troupe, whose colorful caftans rippled to the sounds of African drum music.
At Courthouse Square, two hair braiders competed. Stylists worked for a couple of hours on willing patrons while they were judged on their technique.
Barrie Newman, one of the founders of the Fauquier County Juneteenth Festival, said that he hoped people would leave the festival with a greater understanding of Black history in America and in the county, and he also wanted the event to serve as a safe space for the community.
“It [the festival] was great,” Newman said. “Well-received, well-loved, nothing but good vibes and good feedback from what was going on.”
Newman said that estimates placed attendance at about 1,500, higher than last year’s inaugural celebration at Eva Walker Park. The mayors of Warrenton and Manassas, town council members and residents were enthusiastic, Newman said.
Juneteenth celebrates the long-sought freedom of enslaved people in the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that made it an official federal holiday; it was declared a state holiday in Virginia in 2020. June 19, 1865, marks the day that the news of Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Texas.
Iris Massey, a Prince William County resident, attended the festival with her husband and two children, both of whom were eating popcorn – their favorite food vendor of the day. Massey wanted her children to learn about their enslaved ancestors’ rich culture.
“I just hope that by coming here, I can share this with other people, and year after year, more and more people will come, and we’ll all be able celebrate and enjoy it together,” Massey said.
There were 68 vendors in total, and they lined both sides of Main Street, selling cotton candy, soaps, books, clothing or bags. Local organizations such as the Fauquier County Democratic Party took the opportunity to reach out to attendees as well.
One of the vendors was Cynthia’s African Jewels, where Cynthia and John Leslie were selling earrings from Kenya. They displayed vibrant beaded earrings and earrings in the shape of Africa.
“We would like for people to see how creative African people and people of African descent are, and I think it's a great way to celebrate today, by really showing the artistry and allowing people to get a little taste of Africa,” Cynthia Leslie said.
Nan Butler Roberts, one of the day’s emcees, said that Warrenton “really showed up and showed out” for the festival: “I think it's just a day of unity, and a day of celebration, and a day that we can really all come together and be on the same page about something. There are so many things that are divisive in the country right now, and so I hope that this will give people an opportunity to come together and have something that's joyful, and something that can unify people as well.”
The Fauquier County NAACP, the American Historical Association, View Tree Masonic Lodge #142 and I.A.B. organized the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.