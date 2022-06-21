 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Hundreds attend 2nd annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday

Fauquier County residents gathered on Main Street to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday

photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-8_20220618.jpg

Lillie Williams and other members of the Charlottesville-based Chihamba Dance Troupe perform West African dance at the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Warm hugs and shared laughter overflowed from Main Street on Saturday as friends and families gathered for the second annual Fauquier County Juneteenth Festival. The festival had a reunion-like feel and featured more than 60 vendors. An activity-packed agenda attracted hundreds of people from Fauquier County and surrounding areas to celebrate.

A stage at Fifth Street featured the Chihamba African Dance Troupe, whose colorful caftans rippled to the sounds of African drum music.

photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-3_20220618.jpg

People react during Drew Tapscott’s performance during the rap and spoken word contest at the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.

At Courthouse Square, two hair braiders competed. Stylists worked for a couple of hours on willing patrons while they were judged on their technique.

Barrie Newman, one of the founders of the Fauquier County Juneteenth Festival, said that he hoped people would leave the festival with a greater understanding of Black history in America and in the county, and he also wanted the event to serve as a safe space for the community.

photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-5_20220618.jpg

Amadi, 3, of Warrenton, wears a shirt honoring African American trailblazers while attending the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.

“It [the festival] was great,” Newman said. “Well-received, well-loved, nothing but good vibes and good feedback from what was going on.”

Newman said that estimates placed attendance at about 1,500, higher than last year’s inaugural celebration at Eva Walker Park. The mayors of Warrenton and Manassas, town council members and residents were enthusiastic, Newman said.

Juneteenth celebrates the long-sought freedom of enslaved people in the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that made it an official federal holiday; it was declared a state holiday in Virginia in 2020. June 19, 1865, marks the day that the news of Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Texas.

photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-10_20220618.jpg

Sheila Webster participates in the hair-braiding contest during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.

Iris Massey, a Prince William County resident, attended the festival with her husband and two children, both of whom were eating popcorn – their favorite food vendor of the day. Massey wanted her children to learn about their enslaved ancestors’ rich culture.

“I just hope that by coming here, I can share this with other people, and year after year, more and more people will come, and we’ll all be able celebrate and enjoy it together,” Massey said.

There were 68 vendors in total, and they lined both sides of Main Street, selling cotton candy, soaps, books, clothing or bags. Local organizations such as the Fauquier County Democratic Party took the opportunity to reach out to attendees as well.

photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-6_20220618.jpg

Jackie Oduro (right), a Bealeton-based clothing designer, chats with customers at the Boutiqueafriques booth during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.

One of the vendors was Cynthia’s African Jewels, where Cynthia and John Leslie were selling earrings from Kenya. They displayed vibrant beaded earrings and earrings in the shape of Africa.

“We would like for people to see how creative African people and people of African descent are, and I think it's a great way to celebrate today, by really showing the artistry and allowing people to get a little taste of Africa,” Cynthia Leslie said.

photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-16_20220618.jpg

Members of Charlottesville-based Chihamba Dance Troupe dance with the crowd during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.

Nan Butler Roberts, one of the day’s emcees, said that Warrenton “really showed up and showed out” for the festival: “I think it's just a day of unity, and a day of celebration, and a day that we can really all come together and be on the same page about something. There are so many things that are divisive in the country right now, and so I hope that this will give people an opportunity to come together and have something that's joyful, and something that can unify people as well.”

The Fauquier County NAACP, the American Historical Association, View Tree Masonic Lodge #142 and I.A.B. organized the event.

Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmardi@fauquier.com
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-7_20220618.jpg

The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by Ben Haith, an activist and designer from Connecticut.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-17_20220618.jpg

Marvel’s Black Panther makes an appearance during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-16_20220618.jpg

photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-14_20220618.jpg

Jonathan, 4, of Fairfax, plays cornhole outside Studio Luxe Boutique during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-9_20220618.jpg

Barbara Green participates in the hair-braiding contest during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-11_20220618.jpg

A “vision board” greets visitors at the welcome tent during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-2_20220618.jpg

Drew Tapscott, of Warrenton, performs during the rap and spoken word contest at the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-4_20220618.jpg

Stefanie Carter performs outside Denim and Pearls on June 18.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-13_20220618.jpg

Charlottesville-based Chihamba Dance Troupe performs West African dance during the June 18 celebration of Juneteenth in Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_Juneteenth-12_20220618.jpg

