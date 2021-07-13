Several dozen people participated in the first-ever Fist Bump 5k cross-country race Saturday at Great Meadow to raise money for Fauquier Family Shelter, a transitional housing program located in Warrenton. The event was held in memory of Gregory Coffey, who was a longtime shelter volunteer and an avid runner.
Omari Daughtridge, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was the fastest overall, coming in several minutes ahead of his closest competitor. Krista Pack, of Centreville, was the fastest woman on the course.
Families with young children -- and even a few dogs -- joined the fun by running or walking the course, and many enjoyed food after the race from an on-site food truck from The Bone BBQ, based in Gainesville.
