About 100 people participated in the first-ever Fist Bump 5k cross-country race Saturday at Great Meadow to raise money for Fauquier Family Shelter, a transitional housing program located in Warrenton.
The event raised $30,000 for the shelter, according to Gerry Vent, the organization's director. The event was held in memory of Gregory Coffey, who was a longtime shelter volunteer and an avid runner; his wife, Lucia Coffey, covered all the event's expenses.
Omari Daughtridge, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was the fastest overall runner on Saturday, coming in several minutes ahead of his closest competitor. Krista Pack, of Centreville, was the fastest woman on the course.
Families with young children -- and even a few dogs -- joined the fun by running or walking the course, and many enjoyed food after the race from an on-site food truck from The Bone BBQ, based in Gainesville.
