Community groups like Save the Soil took advantage of the Fall Festival crowds to get their message out. 

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
Vendors sold apparel, crafts, jewelry and home goods at this year’s Warrenton Fall Festival.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) and Sen. Mark Warner (D) speak with vendors during the Warrenton Fall Festival on Sept. 24.
Students from Progression Dance School perform in front of the post office on Main Street. 
Chris Bauer and Dan Mudge of Modal Music Studio entertained the crowds at Saturday’s Fall Festival.  
The local Republican Committee took the opportunity to talk to voters before the November elections.
Visitors to the Warrenton Fall Festival walk on Main Street as Jerry Hull performs Sept. 24.
Warrenton's Main Street was closed to vehicles from Courthouse Square to Fifth Street for the Warrenton Fall Festival Sept. 24.

