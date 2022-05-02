 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Fauquier, Kettle Run high schools hold long-awaited proms Saturday

photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-18_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High seniors Haley Saulsbury and John Bynaker stopped by Carousel Frozen Treats in Warrenton before heading to prom on Saturday.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Fauquier High School

After a pared-down event last year, hundreds of Fauquier High School students gathered in the old gymnasium on campus Saturday night for the first full-fledged prom since 2019.

photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-2_20220430.jpg

Emily Mesick hugs her daughter, Fauquier High junior Sophia Mesick, before she leaves for prom Saturday.

After an afternoon filled with all the rituals — struggling with boutonnières, complying with Mom’s request for just one more photo in that rented suit — associated with the coming-of-age event, students let loose on the dance floor in a joyful celebration of youthful exuberance after two years of missed milestones amid the pandemic. A dance circle even formed in front of the DJ as students egged on their friends to show off their moves — and cheered wildly when they did. Other friend groups formed their own dance parties on the edges of the floor. Even a few chaperones couldn’t resist busting a move or two.

Fauquier has traditionally held a popular after-prom event each year. This year, the school opted to go with a “senior celebration” at Falcon Field on May 13, complete with all the games, food and prizes typically on offer at after-prom.

Fauquier High prom court

  • Julia Karns and Jackson Kelso (queen and king)
  • Abby McGregor and Killian Petty
  • Haley Saulsbury and John Bynaker
  • Izzy Evans and Anderson Calderon
  • Meredith Wayland and Matthew Fischer
  • Skye Corum and Ja’qwah Lewis
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-6_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High juniors Sophia Mesick, Meredith Wayland, Erin Irvin, Emily Penatzer and Katie Harrington take a pre-prom selfie at the Harrington family farm on Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-3_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High junior Katie Harrington helps her date, Andrew Wilvert, with his boutonnière before prom on Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-9_20220430.jpg

Lori Working helps her son, Fauquier High junior Nolan Working, with his boutonnière before prom on Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-10_20220430.jpg

One friend group — and their parents — gathered at the Harrington family farm near Warrenton for pre-prom photos on Saturday afternoon.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-13_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High juniors Brendon O'Hara, Andrew Wilvert, Emily Penatzer and Katie Harrington pose for photos before prom on Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-15_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High senior Meredith Wayland was in a group that went to Carousel Frozen Treats in Warrenton before heading to prom on Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-28_20220430.jpg

At Fauquier High’s prom: pics or it didn’t happen.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-26_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High’s prom was held in the old gymnasium Saturday night.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-44_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High’s prom featured a dance circle near the DJ at several points throughout the night.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-29_20220430.jpg

This friend group had a blast on the dance floor during Fauquier High’s prom.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-34_20220430.jpg

Fauquier High’s prom Saturday night was all about dancing.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-25_20220430.jpg

The photo booth was a popular destination during Fauquier High’s prom on Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-46_20220430.jpg

The photo booth was a popular destination during Fauquier High’s prom on Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Fauquier prom-54_20220430.jpg

Jackson Kelso and Julia Karns were named Fauquier High’s prom king and queen Saturday night.

Kettle Run High School

Kettle Run High School’s prom was held Saturday as well, at the Inn at Vint Hill. The party tent behind the venue was pretty well packed with dancing students, but a few chose to gather around the cozy fire next to the tent instead.

photo_ft_news_krhs prom 19_050422.JPG

A Kettle Run student gets ready to enjoy some ice cream from the Carousel truck.

KRHS was the only county high school to host an after-prom this year. In the moments before students began arriving at Kettle Run High School, The Wanted song “I’m glad you came,” came on the loudspeaker, but it was otherwise eerily quiet. The bull-riding machine, the climbing wall and the volunteers who were running them were ready to receive students, donuts and sandwiches were set out, and prizes – to be announced at 3:30 a.m. — were on display.

Students began coming through the door at midnight and were welcomed until 1 a.m., when everyone who was coming was inside. The next wave of fun began, fueled by pizza and soda and the Carousel truck out front.

Kettle Run prom court

  • Kellie Wright and Connor Schell (queen and king)
  • Trinity Hodge and Ryan Devine
  • Madison Canterbury and Cole Roeber
  • Ashley Peterson and Merrick Denomy
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 1_050422.JPG

Some students chose to gather outside by the fire at Kettle Run's prom at The Inn at Vint Hill.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 3_050422.JPG

Kettle Run's prom was held at The Inn at Vint Hill.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 4_050422.JPG

Prom Queen Kellie Wright grabs a photo op with two of her subjects.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 6_050422.JPG

Prom King Conner Schell and Prom Queen Kellie Wright
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 7_050422.JPG

Madi Sanfilippo and Kaleb Mayes take a break from the maddening crowd at Kettle Run's prom.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 8_050422.JPG

Gabrille Harris and Jordan Williams looked like royalty in all-white attire.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 9_050422.JPG

Hannah Zimmerman and Ian Szymanski danced the night away. Hannah said they’d been practicing their moves for six months in anticipation of prom.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 12_050422.JPG

Kettle Run seniors made the most of their first prom in three years.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 13_050422.JPG

A Kettle Run after-prom attendee declares himself king of the hill.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 14_050422.JPG

In this inflatable game, students put on a harness, then run as fast as they can until they reach the end of their bungee cord.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 15_050422.JPG

A Kettle Run student gets ready to knock a fellow student off their inflatable perch.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 16_050422.JPG

The after-prom effort was fueled by volunteers.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 18_050422.JPG

Seniors Lindsay Sherman, Alexis Jerde, Scott Dunaway and Maureen Koepke took a minute to chill as after-prom started.
photo_ft_news_krhs prom 17_050422.JPG

Students had to find their “paw” on a wall outside the cafeteria to claim their prizes.

