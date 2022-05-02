PHOTOS: Fauquier, Kettle Run high schools hold long-awaited proms Saturday

Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
After a pared-down event last year, hundreds of Fauquier High School students gathered in the old gymnasium on campus Saturday night for the first full-fledged prom since 2019.
After an afternoon filled with all the rituals — struggling with boutonnières, complying with Mom’s request for just one more photo in that rented suit — associated with the coming-of-age event, students let loose on the dance floor in a joyful celebration of youthful exuberance after two years of missed milestones amid the pandemic. A dance circle even formed in front of the DJ as students egged on their friends to show off their moves — and cheered wildly when they did. Other friend groups formed their own dance parties on the edges of the floor. Even a few chaperones couldn’t resist busting a move or two.
Fauquier has traditionally held a popular after-prom event each year. This year, the school opted to go with a “senior celebration” at Falcon Field on May 13, complete with all the games, food and prizes typically on offer at after-prom.
Fauquier High prom court
Julia Karns and Jackson Kelso (queen and king)
Abby McGregor and Killian Petty
Haley Saulsbury and John Bynaker
Izzy Evans and Anderson Calderon
Meredith Wayland and Matthew Fischer
Skye Corum and Ja’qwah Lewis
Kettle Run High School
Kettle Run High School’s prom was held Saturday as well, at the Inn at Vint Hill. The party tent behind the venue was pretty well packed with dancing students, but a few chose to gather around the cozy fire next to the tent instead.
KRHS was the only county high school to host an after-prom this year. In the moments before students began arriving at Kettle Run High School, The Wanted song “I’m glad you came,” came on the loudspeaker, but it was otherwise eerily quiet. The bull-riding machine, the climbing wall and the volunteers who were running them were ready to receive students, donuts and sandwiches were set out, and prizes – to be announced at 3:30 a.m. — were on display.
Students began coming through the door at midnight and were welcomed until 1 a.m., when everyone who was coming was inside. The next wave of fun began, fueled by pizza and soda and the Carousel truck out front.
