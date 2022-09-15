PHOTOS: Fauquier High School parade kicks off homecoming weekend

Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
It's also homecoming week for Kettle Run High School, which will hold its homecoming parade — and tailgate — in the student parking lot Friday beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Cougars will host Riverside at 7 p.m. Friday and the dance will take place Saturday evening.
Liberty High School's homecoming week begins Oct. 3 and culminates with a home football game against Sherando on Friday, Oct. 7 and a dance on Saturday, Oct. 8.
