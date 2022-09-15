 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Fauquier High School parade kicks off homecoming weekend

Kettle Run High will begin homecoming festivities Friday; Liberty's homecoming week begins Oct. 3

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-32_20220915.jpg

Fauquier High School Principal Kraig Kelican drives senior homecoming court members Brendon O'Hara and Erin Irvin during the school's homecoming parade in Old Town Warrenton Sept. 15.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-8_20220915.jpg

As with all good parades, a goat was featured in Fauquier High School's Sept. 15 homecoming parade in Old Town Warrenton — courtesy of the school's FFA chapter.
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-30_20220915.jpg

Fauquier High School seniors Jack Carter and Nolan Working during the school's Sept. 15 homecoming parade
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-4_20220915.jpg

Fauquier High School's marching band color guard participates in the school's homecoming parade Sept. 15 in Old Town Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-5_20220915.jpg

Fauquier High School's marching band participates in the school's homecoming parade Sept. 15 in Old Town Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-10_20220915.jpg

Members of Fauquier High School's football team wave to spectators from a Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company engine during the school's homecoming parade Sept. 15.
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-19_20220915.jpg

Warrenton Town Council member Heather Sutphin and Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill are seen during Fauquier High School's homecoming parade Sept. 15.
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-16_20220915.jpg

Fauquier High School's volleyball team float is seen during the school's homecoming parade Sept. 15 in Old Town Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-13_20220915.jpg

Hundreds of people gathered in Old Town Warrenton Sept. 15 to support the students and school staffers participating in Fauquier High School's homecoming parade.
photo_ft_news_photo_ft_news_Fauquier High School homecoming parade-42_20220915.jpg

Future Fauquier High School students participate with their alumni parents Sept. 15 in the school's homecoming parade.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.