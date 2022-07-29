After years in the discussion and planning stages, the commemorative garden at Eva Walker Park in Warrenton honoring its namesake was constructed in about a week. A Friday morning ribbon cutting for the garden honored the longtime activist and community builder.
“Our public works department did an amazing job,” said acting town manager Tommy Cureton. The staff, with the help of Blue Ridge Property Services Management went from groundbreaking July 22 to official opening on July 29.
The garden concept was conceived through close collaboration with Eva Walker’s family and friends including: Ashleigh Corrin Webb (Eva Walker's granddaughter), Robyn Thompson (Eva Walker’s daughter), Sherrie Carter (Eva Walker’s daughter) and Christine Lewis, a family friend and local historian with the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County.
Webb designed the standing signs that explain Walker's legacy. Walker is remembered for supporting her African-American community and her leadership in transforming Horner field into a safe park where the community children could gather to play and families could enjoy one another's company.
The garden materials and construction costs were paid for by an AARP Community Challenge Grant and a grant from the PATH Foundation.
