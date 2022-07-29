photo_ft_news_eva walker garden 11_080322.jpg

Some of Eva Walker's family and friends, Frederick Brooks (pictured third from left), Christine Lewis (Eva Walker's friend), Robyn Thompson (Eva Walker’s daughter) and her husband John Thompson and Ashleigh Corrin Webb (Eva Walker's granddaughter) and her daughter Eva.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
Robyn Thompson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Eva Walker Park Commemorative Garden Friday.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill reads the proclamation opening the Eva Walker Commemorative Garden. 
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill speaks to those attending the ceremony, with the Eva Walker Commemorative Garden at his back.
Warrenton Planning Manager Denise Harris talks about what Eva Walker Park has meant to the community over the years.
Ashleigh Corrin Webb, Eva Walker's granddaughter, designed the signs that anchor the garden.
An explanation of the garden concept
This panel explains how the garden came to fruition. 
Eva Walker's legacy

