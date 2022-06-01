 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: County residents honor armed forces at Warrenton’s Memorial Day parade

  • Updated
  • 0
MemorialDay2022-7.jpg
Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media

After being absent from Main Street in Warrenton for two years, the Fauquier Veterans Council hosted a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30. The veterans council includes representation from VFW Post 7728 and VFW Post 9835, as well as American Legion Posts 72, 247 and 360.

Local veterans, students and business groups participated in the Main Street parade while residents lined the street to wave flags and cheer.

After the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony and the laying of a wreath in memory of veterans lost was held at Warrenton Cemetery. Former Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier – currently Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security — was the guest speaker for the day.

Photos

MemorialDay2022-1.jpg

Musicians from all three high schools lent their talents to the Memorial Day parade in Warrenton.
MemorialDay2022-2.jpg

Fauquier High School's drum major leads the tri-school marching band.
MemorialDay2022-3.jpg

Vietnam War veterans were among those represented in Monday’s parade.
MemorialDay2022-4.jpg

Jeff Dombroff, former commander of Warrenton’s VFW Post 9835, marched alongside fellow veterans.
MemorialDay2022-5.jpg

Veterans of all ages participated in Monday’s parade down Main Street.
MemorialDay2022-8.jpg

The Unistars, a unicycling show troup based in Fauquier, showed off during the parade.
MemorialDay2022-10.jpg

Veterans from all branches of the military participated in Monday’s parade.
MemorialDay2022-11.jpg

VFW Post 7728 Commander Ronald Roberts, U.S. Army Retired, spoke at the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday in the Warrenton Cemetery.
MemorialDay2022-12.jpg

Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill, Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis and Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls remember fallen veterans at a ceremony Monday.
MemorialDay2022-13.jpg

Russell Claar of the VFW Post 7728 participates in Warrenton’s Memorial Day ceremony May 30.
MemorialDay2022-15.jpg

Former Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier was the guest speaker at the May 30 Memorial Day ceremony.
MemorialDay2022-16.jpg
MemorialDay2022-17.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.