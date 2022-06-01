PHOTOS: County residents honor armed forces at Warrenton’s Memorial Day parade

Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
After being absent from Main Street in Warrenton for two years, the Fauquier Veterans Council hosted a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30. The veterans council includes representation from VFW Post 7728 and VFW Post 9835, as well as American Legion Posts 72, 247 and 360.
Local veterans, students and business groups participated in the Main Street parade while residents lined the street to wave flags and cheer.
After the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony and the laying of a wreath in memory of veterans lost was held at Warrenton Cemetery. Former Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier – currently Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security — was the guest speaker for the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.