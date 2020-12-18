You have permission to edit this article.
PHOTOS: Christmas lights and decorations around Fauquier County

With Christmas a week away after a year of so much hardship, Fauquier County residents have made a special effort this holiday season to spread cheer with festive decorations and light displays at their homes and businesses. Here are some of the best displays around the county -- with accompanying maps to help you plan the best routes to see them.

photo_ft_news_xmas lights marshall main street-1.jpg

West Main Street, Marshall

Warrenton

ChristmasMap_Warrenton.jpg
photo_ft_news_xmas lights culpeper street.jpg

Culpeper Street, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights fallen leaf court.jpg

Edgemont subdivision, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights falmouth street.jpg

Falmouth Street, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights king william street.jpg

Warrenton Lakes subdivision, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights main street warrenton-1.jpg

Courthouse Square, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights main street warrenton-2.jpg

Main Street, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights movern lane-1.jpg

White's Mill subdivision, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights movern lane-2.jpg

White's Mill subdivision, Warrenton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights margaret way-1.jpg

Raymond Farm subdivision, Warrenton

Bealeton, Remington and Opal

ChristmasMap_OpalBealetonRemington.jpg
photo_ft_news_xmas lights reminton gazebo_121620.jpg

The gazebo on Main Street in Remington
photo_ft_news_xmas lights schoolhouse road_121620.jpg

Schoolhouse Road, Bealeton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights sumerduck road_121620.jpg

Sumerduck Road, Remington
photo_ft_news_xmas lights US 17_121620.jpg

On U.S. 17 in Bealeton next to the Family Worship Center
photo_ft_news_xmas lights waterdale court-1.jpg

Meadfield subdivision, Bealeton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights waterdale court-2.jpg

Meadfield subdivision, Bealeton
photo_ft_news_xmas lights brianwood court_121620.jpg

Edgewood East subdivision, Bealeton

Marshall

ChristmasMap_Marshall.jpg
photo_ft_news_xmas lights marshall main street-3.jpg

West Main Street, Marshall
photo_ft_news_xmas lights marshall frost street.jpg

Frost Street, Marshall
photo_ft_news_xmas lights marshall main street-2.jpg

West Main Street, Marshall

