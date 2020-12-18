PHOTOS: Christmas lights and decorations around Fauquier County

With Christmas a week away after a year of so much hardship, Fauquier County residents have made a special effort this holiday season to spread cheer with festive decorations and light displays at their homes and businesses. Here are some of the best displays around the county -- with accompanying maps to help you plan the best routes to see them.
West Main Street, Marshall
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Warrenton
Culpeper Street, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Edgemont subdivision, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Falmouth Street, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Warrenton Lakes subdivision, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Courthouse Square, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Main Street, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
White's Mill subdivision, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
White's Mill subdivision, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Raymond Farm subdivision, Warrenton
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Bealeton, Remington and Opal
The gazebo on Main Street in Remington
Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl
Schoolhouse Road, Bealeton
Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl
Sumerduck Road, Remington
Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl
On U.S. 17 in Bealeton next to the Family Worship Center
Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl
Meadfield subdivision, Bealeton
Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl
Meadfield subdivision, Bealeton
Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl
Edgewood East subdivision, Bealeton
Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl
Marshall
West Main Street, Marshall
Photo by Tyler Kelley
Frost Street, Marshall
Photo by Tyler Kelley
West Main Street, Marshall
Photo by Tyler Kelley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.