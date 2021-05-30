There were a few masks dotting the audiences and for many, fist bumps replaced handshakes, but for the most part, public high school graduations that took place this week looked a lot like the pre-pandemic affairs of 2019.
Liberty and Kettle Run high schools celebrated graduates at Jiffy Lube Live in Gainesville; Fauquier High School and Southeastern Alternative School held graduations on their own school grounds.
Graduates were all smiles, and for the first time in a long while, those smiles were visible for all to see.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Fauquier Times wishes to congratulate freelance photographer Tyler Kelley. He managed to capture photos at the Southeastern Alternative School graduation ceremony, even as he was graduating himself. Congratulations, Tyler.
