PHOTOS: 2022 Fauquier County Fair

Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Ryder Bertee, 6, of Warrenton, takes a turn on the mechanical bull.
Fitz, 4, of Manassas, winds up at the high striker July 16 at the Fauquier County Fair.
The multi-story slide next to the ferris wheel was a slippery slope.
This Barnyard Beauties entry was dressed as a sunflower.
Blake, 4, of Sumerduck, rides the merry-go-round July 16 at the Fauquier County Fair.
It was Christmas in July for this junior division Barnyard Beauties competition participant.
The scrambler ride was a family favorite at the 2022 Fauquier County Fair.
Colt, 3, of Stafford, emerges from an inflatable obstacle course July 16 at the Fauquier County Fair.
This senior division entry in the Barnyard Beauties contest represented the Day of the Dead. The ghost was played by a goat.
Rose, 7, of Stafford, explores an Army Humvee July 16 at the Fauquier County Fair.
Bucky Bolt, of Remington, rides a mechanical bull July 16 at the Fauquier County Fair.
Josh Knotts of Extreme Illusions and Escapes mesmerized crowds Friday afternoon.
Carnival rides were a big draw at the Fauquier Fair.
Savanna Fantaski was a fan of the cows on view at the Fauquier Fair Friday. Savanna was with her parents, Eric and Kelly Fantaski of Rectortown.

