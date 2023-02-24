Pickleball was invented in the 1960s in the Midwest, but its popularity has spread across the nation in recent years, including in Fauquier County.
“I think we are just now starting another big growth period,” said Blaine Pfannkuch, president of the Fauquier County Pickleball Association. “Where we used to be limited in where we could play, there are so many courts available for pickleball now.”
The FCPA started out as a “small social group” established by two local pickleball enthusiasts, said Pfannkuch, who became president in 2021. Now the association has 145 paid members and coordinates organized activities. Pickleball is a game played with a paddle and a special wiffle ball.
“We offer introductory classes and other clinics for all levels of players,” Pfannkuch said. “We organize regular recreational play throughout the week and several leagues, tournaments and other social events throughout the year.
“We also serve as a unified voice to work with the town of Warrenton and Fauquier County to promote pickleball and to provide opportunities for people of all ages to learn and enjoy the sport.”
The sport is growing in popularity among all age groups, but in Fauquier County it always has been especially attractive to seniors, who still comprise the bulk of the FCPA membership.
Pickleball attracts seniors because it is quick to learn and takes less of a toll on players’ bodies than a sport like tennis. Pickleball courts, Pfannkuch noted, are also much smaller than tennis courts, so there is less ground to cover.
“Pickleball has a much easier learning curve than other racquet sports like tennis,” Pfannkuch said. “A great thing for seniors, specifically, it has a lower impact on the joints, with less explosive movement than other sports. It provides a great way to get outside and get exercise while reducing the chance of injury due to quick starts and stops.”
Pfannkuch himself started playing pickleball – which can be played with two people or two pairs – for all those reasons. The sport became addictive for so many other reasons.
“What many people find appealing is that the games are short, only 15 minutes long,” he said. “On the other hand, a tennis set can last between an hour to an hour and a half with four people playing. With pickleball, you’re changing partners and changing courts. In any session, you’re going to play with 10 to 12 people. It makes it so social and appealing.”
Pickleball also keeps players’ minds sharp.
“I’ve found that it becomes more strategic and less physical,” Pfannkuch said. “I have played against some pretty high-level seniors who are not particularly mobile, and you can get smoked by them. They are very precise about where they put the ball.”
FCPA’s pickleball leagues are open to all ages, and the association matches players based on their skills. As a result, beginners get the same challenge from pickleball that seasoned players do.
The FCPA also allows seniors to choose their experience. There are leagues and play groups for people of all ages, Pfannkuch said, but there are also groups specifically for seniors.
“Most of our events are open to players of all ages, but games can get competitive,” Pfannkuch said, “so we have specific play groups made up of seniors that meet regularly to play in a relaxed setting.”
He said pickleball players tend to be a very welcoming bunch, so he sees most people come away from the sport with new friends.
“Pickleball players are always looking for new players – of all ages and levels – to share their sport,” Pfannkuch said. “Everyone wants to share it because they enjoy it. With that common interest, people develop deep friendships. They go on vacation together. Speaking for myself, my best friends are probably my pickleball friends.”
To learn more about the Fauquier County Pickleball League, visit https://www.fauquierpickleball.org/.
