For those who have been impacted by the pandemic and need internet service, People Incorporated may be able to provide up to six months of paid service. The organization provides a specialist to work with clients on their internet connections by helping pay past due payments and setting up new accounts.
To qualify for internet connection services, clients must meet certain income requirements by verifying income, social security, unemployment benefits or lack of income. Clients must show an impact caused by the pandemic and need internet service within People’s service areas of Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties.
For more information, call 833-962-2039.
