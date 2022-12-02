Winners of The Piedmont Environmental Council's annual photo contest include two local photographers. Joshua Rector of Upperville won the native plants and wildlife category with a photo of a short-eared owl hiding among tall grasses. Dorothy Kray of The Plains won the local farms and food category with her photo of a Texas Longhorn mom and calf.
Other winners were Cassidy Girvin, of Charlottesville, in the beautiful landscapes category with an overhead photo of Crozet; and Simon Wray, of Crozet, in the youth category, with a shot of a raccoon.
Each year, professional and amateur photographers alike submit their best Virginia Piedmont images taken in Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties and the City of Charlottesville. Cindy Sabato, communications advisor for the PEC, said that the contest included more than 800 entries this year. Finalists are chosen by a team of professional photographers and PEC staff, and winners are chosen by public vote.
Winners in each adult category receive a gift certificate to a participating Buy Fresh Buy Local restaurant, and the youth winner receives an iTunes, Google Play or Amazon gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.