A briefing for veterans and family members with questions about veterans’ benefits will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the PATH Foundation headquarters, 321 Walker Drive in Warrenton. The meeting will answer questions from those who are in the process of making claims or who would like to know more about the process and what benefits are available.
Tom Holley (CSM RET, USA), veterans service representative of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, will lead the information session. The presentation will be oriented to veterans, spouses, widows and widowers, family members, caregivers and those currently in military service. Holley will provide up-to-date information and address questions on eligibility and application processes for federal and state benefits and services.
He will also explain recent initiatives including the PACT Act, the new law that expands Veterans Administration health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
The session will be held in the Fauquier A/B conference room at the PATH Foundation. Following the presentation, Holley and other DVS veterans' services officers will be available for individual assistance sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rappahannock Room to prepare claims, follow up on claims processing or submit appeals.
This event is sponsored by VFW Post 9835, in partnership with Hero’s Bridge, at no cost to local veterans.
Attendees are asked to enter the building from the rear and use the stairs or elevator to the second floor.
