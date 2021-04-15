PATH Foundation’s Let's Volunteer Week set for April 18 to 24

The PATH Foundation's fourth annual Let’s Volunteer Week will take place from April 18 to 24.
Let’s Volunteer Week, which coincides with National Volunteer Appreciation Week, is a week of community volunteering that is designed to support the community and nonprofit organizations in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties. Throughout Let’s Volunteer Week, the PATH Volunteer Hub will partner with dozens of local nonprofit organizations to offer a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for everyone, regardless of age or experience level.
Many of this year’s volunteer opportunities are outdoors, socially distanced or virtual, to allow for appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions.
“There really is a volunteer project for everyone,” said PATH president and CEO Christy Connolly. “In 2019, Let’s Volunteer Day hosted nearly 500 volunteers. “... we are looking forward to connecting those folks who want to get out and help their community. It’s a great cause to bring our community together and make a real difference for the health and vitality of our neighbors.”
Several projects are currently listed, and more are added daily. Previous years have featured projects like packing meal kits at food pantries, gardening and cleaning up river sites.
Participation is free, and all volunteers receive a free mask as a thank-you for volunteering.
To find the right project, residents may visit www.letsvolunteer.org and click on the Let’s Volunteer Day banner. Then they may search for the projects that best fit their interests. On the day of the opportunity, they may head straight to the project’s location to get started – or help virtually from home.
To register a project for Let’s Volunteer Day, email Lynn Lauritzen at llauritzen@pathforyou.org.
