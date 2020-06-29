On June 29, the PATH Foundation announced a new Community Resilience grant cycle to support nonprofit organizations, with $1.5M in available funding. The grants were created in response to the difficulties many nonprofits are facing due to circumstances caused by the pandemic, according to a press release.
With applications opening on July 6 and closing July 31, the Community Resilience grant cycle is one of many strategies the PATH Foundation is enacting to assist during the pandemic.
Community Resilience grants are a one-time, competitive process for general operating funds, up to $75,000, intended to help strengthen nonprofits as they continue their work.
“The PATH Foundation is acutely aware of the many challenges that COVID-19 has added to the work of our nonprofit partners,” said PATH Foundation President and CEO Christy Connolly. “Many nonprofit organizations in our community have had to cancel fundraising events or have lost other streams of revenue as a direct result of the pandemic. These grants are intended to help bridge those gaps and ease the financial burden faced by eligible organizations.”
Organizations that are eligible for community resilience grants include: 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 nonprofit organizations and religious organizations -- if the religious organization’s request is for an established program that serves the larger community. Please contact PATH Foundation staff at info@pathforyou.org for information on eligibility or other questions.
“We are thankful for all that our nonprofit partners have done to support our community each day, especially throughout the pandemic,” said Connolly. “We are honored to continue to support our community in this way.”
To learn more about the new grant cycle or the PATH Foundation, visit www.pathforyou.org, or email info@pathforyou.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.