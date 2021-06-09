Passing the Torch once more

The St. John’s the Evangelist School Torch Drama Club will be performing “Arm’s Distance Apart,” an original play by Ceci Galvin, on June 18 and 19, at 1 and 7 p.m., in the St. John the Evangelist School auditorium.
Tickets to the play, performed by Torch students, are $12 for all ages, and may be obtained by contacting torchdramaclub@gmail.com.
The Torch Drama Club was formed 21 years ago as a theatrical troupe for children and teens. This past year, directors Ceci Galvin and her mother Chris made the painful decision to cancel their planned show, “Newsies.”
This year’s show, “Arms Distance Apart,” is instead an original, written by Ceci Galvin. It sports a small cast and follows the story of a theatrical troupe in the Victorian era whose players all try to find their way in life without getting too physically close to one another. Behind the scenes, the cast of the play within a play bonds the way their characters do -- growing emotionally and socially closer while keeping physically apart.
Ceci Galvin remarked, “It’s beautiful to see the parallels. They perfectly capture this struggle and love of a troupe attempting to survive in difficult times.”
The play’s author added, “Survival is not all the characters are attempting in the show, they want to thrive and grow. This lovely little cast and crew have been working hard to make sure that Torch does the same, and they certainly seem to be on their way.”
