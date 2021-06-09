You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Passing the Torch once more

  • 0
torch

The cast of “Arm’s Distance Apart” rehearses at St. John the Evangelist School in Warrenton.

 Courtesy photo

The St. John’s the Evangelist School Torch Drama Club will be performing “Arm’s Distance Apart,” an original play by Ceci Galvin, on June 18 and 19, at 1 and 7 p.m., in the St. John the Evangelist School auditorium.

Tickets to the play, performed by Torch students, are $12 for all ages, and may be obtained by contacting torchdramaclub@gmail.com.

The Torch Drama Club was formed 21 years ago as a theatrical troupe for children and teens. This past year, directors Ceci Galvin and her mother Chris made the painful decision to cancel their planned show, “Newsies.”

This year’s show, “Arms Distance Apart,” is instead an original, written by Ceci Galvin. It sports a small cast and follows the story of a theatrical troupe in the Victorian era whose players all try to find their way in life without getting too physically close to one another. Behind the scenes, the cast of the play within a play bonds the way their characters do -- growing emotionally and socially closer while keeping physically apart.

Ceci Galvin remarked, “It’s beautiful to see the parallels. They perfectly capture this struggle and love of a troupe attempting to survive in difficult times.”

The play’s author added, “Survival is not all the characters are attempting in the show, they want to thrive and grow. This lovely little cast and crew have been working hard to make sure that Torch does the same, and they certainly seem to be on their way.”

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2021 is Here!

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..