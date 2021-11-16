Parklets come down for the winter

Town workers dismantled the parklets on Main Street in Warrenton Monday, Nov. 15. The structures, erected at the beginning of the pandemic to make outdoor seating for restaurants on the roadway more attractive and safe, came down in order to ease snow removal during the winter months.
The spaces that have been used for outdoor seating will revert to parking spaces, said Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer. “The businesses have full inside seating back, so the need for the additional space is not as severe,” she added.
The roomier Main Street will also make room for Santa Claus, when he arrives in town for the Warrenton Christmas Parade, Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
