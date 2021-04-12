Parade celebrates nursing center resident’s 90th birthday

Della Ashby, a resident at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center celebrated her 90th birthday on April 8. The celebration looked a little different this year.
Every April, Della’s daughter, Kelly Ashby, would throw a big birthday party for her mother Della with family and friends. Last year was one of the first years in a long time the family was not able to celebrate. During April of 2020, FHRNC was facing strict lockdown and visitation restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of last year, Kelly Ashby had been planning a parade of cars – including one with Santa Claus riding along -- for her mother and her fellow FHRNC residents. Brutally cold winter weather and an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community canceled the rolling party.
On March 15, FHRNC administrators announced that due to the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area, they were able to resume limited visitation. Formal invitations were sent out inviting selected guests to join in a car parade celebration for Della Ashby.
On a sunny, warm April 11, more than a dozen cars – and a fire truck and a police vehicle -- lined up at the bottom of Hospital Hill and continued up the hill to visit FHRNC.
Della Ashby was escorted outside where she watched the parade of cheering, honking and waving well-wishers. The great-great-grandmother was delighted to see her nearest and dearest drive by. Some dropped off cards and gifts, and a few grandchildren – with their children -- walked up to say a closer hello.
Ashby said it has been a year and a half since she got to hold her loved ones.
