Johnny Ray Kerns, chief of the Orlean Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, reported Aug. 7 that the department still has a way to go to raise the $770,000 it needs for a new Pierce fire engine. The new truck will replace the department’s old engine, lovingly known as“The Beast.”
Fire house breakfasts and drive-through rib dinners are slowly filling the OVFRD coffers, but the fund got a boost Sunday afternoon when Brian Noyes, owner of the Red Truck Bakery, donated all the proceeds -- $6,500, Noyes said in a Facebook post -- from Aug. 7 firehouse sales of his new cookbook to celebrate the fire company’s 50th anniversary. “The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Comfort Food from America's Favorite Rural Bakery,”is Noyes’ second cookbook.The first, published in 2018, was titled “The Red Truck Bakery Cookbook.”
The 130 or so folks who attended the fundraiser at the firehouse scooped up all the signed copies of the book that were available; some walked away with more than one. Those who were late to the cookbook table paid their $28 anyway, becauseanyone who paid for the book Sunday had their purchase price added to the fire department’s tally.
Attendees were treated to samples of Lexington [Kentucky] Bourbon Cake and a gluten-free almond cake with apricot glaze. There were also slices of Noyes’ honeysuckle and iced tea cake. Noyes said, “I wanted to make a truly southern cake;” it took two years to get the flavors balanced just right, he said.
The Red Truck Bakery opened in 2009in an old 1921 Esso filling stationat 22 Waterloo St. in Warrenton. On his website, Noyes says,“Out front I parked the old red truck (a 1954 Ford F-100) I bought from designer Tommy Hilfiger,” which has become a familiar site in Old Town Warrenton.
In 2015, the bakery expanded into a former 1922 pharmacy and Masonic lodgeat 8368 West Main St. in Marshall; it has become the business’s main location, café, market and headquarters. In addition to serving customers at both locations, each year the bakery ships thousands of orders around the country.
Noyes gave a brief presentation Sunday before greeting the long line of Orlean fire department boosters who wanted him to sign their purchases. He connected the bakery and the cookbook to Fauquier County and Orlean, where many of the photos in the book were taken.
He said that while his first cookbook gave a sampling of the cakes and pies and muffins his bakery has become locally famous for, his newest cookbook contains more savory options – like green tomato sandwich, tomato pie and corn crab cakes. “Farmhouse” is an important emphasis of the second book, he said.
Noyes said he was inspired to complete the second edition when he saw people posting on social media about baking through his first cookbook during the worst of the COVID pandemic.
He worked through health issues and pandemic-related challenges, but finally got the cookbook to his editors. He had wanted to include a special birthday cake recipe his grandmother used to make for him, but he couldn’t find it. After the final manuscript had been sent, Noyes said he was carrying a stack of books when a spiral notebook fell and opened to a recipe in his grandmother’s handwriting. He called his editors and they managed to slip “Noyes’ Birthday Cake” into the book. It’s on page 195.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
