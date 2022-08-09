PHOTO_FT_news_ORLEAN firehouse cookbook 5_081022.jpg

Cookbook author Brian Noyes autographs a copy of The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook for a couple of fans.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
PHOTO_FT_news_ORLEAN firehouse cookbook_081022.jpg

Red Truck Bakery owner Brian Noyes talks to the crowd at the Orlean firehouse about his ties to the area and the development of his latest cookbook. 
PHOTO_FT_news_ORLEAN firehouse cookbook 4_081022.jpg

A sliced honeysuckle and iced tea cake from the Red Truck Bakery, ready to share with friends of the Orlean Volunteer Fire Department. 
PHOTO_FT_news_ORLEAN firehouse cookbook 3_081022.jpg

Red Truck Bakery owner Brian Noyes (right) with friend and Orlean neighbor Richard Tannich. 

