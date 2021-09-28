You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orlean Day Festival set for Oct. 9

  • Updated
  • 0

The small hamlet of Orlean will be celebrating its 206th anniversary Oct. 9, with a day of live music, barbecue and outdoor activities.

The Celebrate Orlean Day Festival, hosted at Orlean Market & Pub, will feature local food vendors, beer and wine tasting, an obstacle course and moon bounce for the kids and a rotating bill of musicians from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Community leaders will also give a presentation exploring the history of the area.

Admission is free, but parking costs $20 per car. Proceeds will be donated to the Orlean Volunteer Fire Department. Pets are not permitted at the festival.

About 20 minutes west of Warrenton, Orlean Market and Pub has long acted as a gathering place for the surrounding community. As one of the few businesses in the sparsely populated area, it’s an important source of groceries, gas, and entertainment for local residents, said Kia Kianersi, who took over ownership in 2014.

There’s always a “super close niche of people who come around here,” said Kianersi. “We’re kind of an essential place for our community.”

Deli meats, cheese, baked goods, craft beer and local produce are all on offer. The extensive menu includes breakfast favorites, pizza, sandwiches and seafood.

photo_ft_news_kia kianersi.jpg

Kia Kianersi (far right) has run Orlean Market since 2014.

A point of pride for Kianersi, who spent years as a hospitality consultant and event planner in Washington, D.C., has been his effort to create a “hub” of entertainment and events in the otherwise sleepy area.

“We’ve been able to add an entertainment aspect that gives people the option to stay here,” he said, rather than being forced to travel in search of entertainment.

Putting on events like the Celebrate Orlean Day Festival also helps to draw new customers from elsewhere. “We’re out of the way,” Kianersi admitted, “so we have to attract our own crowd.”

In addition to the upcoming festival, Orlean Market regularly hosts live music, open mic nights, “Sip & Paint” art workshops and corn hole tournaments.

Those interested in attending Saturday’s festival can find more information on the Orlean Market Facebook page: www.facebook.com/orleanmarket.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..