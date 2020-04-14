Kid Pan Alley is launching a “Virtual House Concert” series with local musicians, starting this Sunday, April 19, at 7 p.m.
“We started thinking about all the fantastic music here in Rappahannock, all bottled up at home with nowhere to go. All that creativity hiding under the bed,” said Kid Pan Alley’s Paul Reisler. “So we decided to start a concert series featuring Rappahannock’s finest – kind of a house concert crawl.”
Reisler will host the series, which focuses on original music. The kickoff concert this Sunday, April 19, will include performances by Miranda Hope, Adam and Jesse Rogers of the Gold Top County Ramblers, along with KPA’s Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. On the April 26, he’ll be joined by Shahin Shahida, Lorraine Duisit and Evan Espinola, along with Forrest and Jonathan Marquisee.
“We want it to feel like a real house concert, with lots of interaction between the audience and performers,” said Reisler. To that end, there will be a small audience in the “virtual living room” who can ask questions and talk live with the musicians, plus a live broadcast via Facebook and YouTube for everyone to watch. Join the “virtual living room” by signing up at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert (spaces are limited).
Jen Jacobsen, Kid Pan Alley’s executive director, says she hopes this concert series will help foster community and connection during this time of uncertainty. “Music brings people together and heals the soul, and that’s what we all need right now,” she said.
With schools closed, Kid Pan Alley has moved its songwriting programs online, offering free songwriting sessions and interactive concerts for elementary school children. They are also presenting a songwriting workshop for senior citizens with Rapp@home this Thursday and Friday. Information and registration for these online programs is at www.KidPanAlley.org/online.
A partnership with the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community to produce this local concert series is in the works.
Matthew Black, president of RAAC, said, "We're determined not to let social distancing create social isolation. We're looking for creative ways to use technology to both support the arts in Rappahannock as well as to nurture community through the arts. Reisler's idea of showcasing a variety of local musical talent is ambitious and wonderful at the same time. I'm looking forward to RAAC supporting this effort."
The concerts are free, and a tip jar for the musicians will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.