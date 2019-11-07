The Cold War Museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, is hosting a presentation by retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Manclark on “Being the Bad Guys: The Top Secret Red Eagles vs. the Best U.S. Combat Pilots.”
Manclark is the former squadron commander of the Red Eagles, America’s top-secret MiG squadron, according to a Cold War Museum news release. “Their job was to be much better than America’s best combat pilots, and to beat them again and again in dogfights until they learned how to defeat advanced MiGs flying with Soviet tactics,” the news release said.
The squadron operated from 1978 to 1987 and was a tri-service operation manned by Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps Fighter Pilots, according to the news release. The 4477TES flew MIG-17, MiG-21 and MiG-23 aircraft with no flight manuals and very little tech data or spare parts. During the 1980s they operated a fleet of 26 MiG aircraft and flew over 17,000 sorties with the Soviet aircraft. More than 6,500 U.S. fighter crews participated in the program.
Jack Manclark entered the Air Force and was commissioned in 1969 through Officer Training School at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. He completed undergraduate pilot training in 1970 and served numerous tours in fighter operations. Manclark was Operations Officer for the 64th Aggressor Squadron and later served as Commander of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Squadron, America’s secret MiG Squadron. He completed two staff tours, first as Chief of Aircrew Assignments at Headquarters Tactical Air Command, and later as Chief of the Policy and Programs Division within the Directorate of Test and Evaluation at Air Force headquarters.
Manclark retired from active duty as a colonel in 1994 and then served as a member of the Senior Executive Service for 16 years as the director of test and evaluation, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. He was responsible for all policy, resources, and oversight of developmental and operational testing, and was the focal point for foreign materiel acquisition and exploitation. He is currently a docent at the National Air and Space Museum. He has flown the F-4C/D/E, the F-5E and the MiG-21.
Manclark’s talk is the 28th in a series of presentations sponsored by the Cold War Museum in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, featuring expert eyewitnesses to significant Cold War events and activities, according to the news release. Presentations occur at the Brewery, followed by special access to the museum (next door) with a tour for event participants.
The presentation is on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. Attendees should arrive between 1:30 and 2 p.m.
Tickets are $35 in advance and include a $7 coupon toward the purchase of a craft beer draft, kombucha or other drink, a $20 donation to the Cold War Museum and special access to the museum after the presentation. Tickets at the door, if available, will cost $45.
Those who want to see the presentation but cannot attend can purchase a ticket to watch the event through an online video. To arrange, email Jason at Jason@coldwar.org.
Old Bust Head Brewing Company is at 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. The Cold War Museum is at 7142 Lineweaver Road, Vint Hill.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/being-the-bad-guys-the-top-secret-red-eagles-vs-the-best-us-combat-pilots-tickets-72616075637.
