Oct. 1 Warrenton Farmers Market canceled due to predicted rain
Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
The Warrenton Farmers Market for Saturday, Oct. 1 has been canceled due to the impending weather, announced Joelle Leigh Fryman, executive director of Experience Old Town Warrenton, Friday morning.
This weekend's forecast calls for heavy rains and wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
The Warrenton Latino Festival has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 9; it had been scheduled to take place this weekend.
The regular closure of Main Street to vehicle traffic has also been canceled this weekend; the street will remain open to all traffic.
The farmers market will return next Saturday, Oct. 8.
