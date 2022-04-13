The garden of the late Rachel “Bunny” Mellon will be open to public visitation on April 18 and 19. The Oak Spring Garden tour, at 1776 Loughborough Lane, Upperville, will be self-guided. Guests may visit the walled garden, the formal greenhouse and the Oak Spring Gallery, which includes a gift shop and a newly opened exhibit, “The Fabrics of Life: The Mellon Collection of Linens at Oak Spring.”
Guests will also be able to see an outdoor exhibit on landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, in celebration of his bicentenary.
Bunny Mellon was a legendary horticulturalist who designed gardens around the world; perhaps the most famous example is the White House Rose Garden, which she re-designed in 1961 for President John F. Kennedy.
Her primary residence with her husband, Paul Mellon, was Oak Spring. There, she and her gardeners tended to her half-acre walled garden, which includes carefully-curated flower beds, running water features, topiary trees and espaliers. As Mrs. Mellon told Vanity Fair in 2010, “This garden is made of love. And details.”
Mellon passed away in 2014 at the age of 103. The garden and 700 acres of the surrounding landscape are now under the management of the Oak Spring Garden Foundation. OSGF isn’t typically open to the general public. Instead, the site hosts educational programs as well as two-to-five week residencies for artists, researchers, conservationists and others whose work explores plants and humankind’s connections to them.
In addition to these programs, the foundation hosts up to four open days per year when visitors can experience Bunny Mellon’s garden in person.
Tour reservations for April 18 and 19 are $125 and are for timed entry each day.
Visit www.osgf.org for more information.
