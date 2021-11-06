Nutcracker's opening night free to military, vets, first responders

The Manassas Ballet Theatre will once again offer free tickets to all active-duty military members, veterans and first responders to its opening night performance of the Nutcracker, set for Thursday, Dec. 16
The ballet’s “Salute to the Military” event features the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra playing the national anthem and a medley of all the service anthems, bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace” from the second balcony, a color guard, and the introduction of this year’s honoree of the year, Mark Stein.
Stein served in the Air Force for 20 years and also served as a police officer for the Washington Metro Transit Police Department.
All active-duty military, veterans and first responders are invited to attend at no charge, with accompanying tickets at 20% off.
Use code SERVICE at https://bit.ly/3DIiBb0 or call 703-993-7759 for information.
