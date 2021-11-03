Nutcracker holds matinees on Dec. 4 and 5

CThe Centre Performing Arts Company will offer two in-person, fully staged, professional-level, Nutcracker matinee performances that will include glorious costumes, magical staging and stunning dancers.
Performances are both matinees, Dec. 4 and 5 at 4 p.m. at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road in Warrenton.
Internationally renowned dancers Cory Stearns and Hee Seo of American Ballet Theatre will be dancing the roles of the Nutcracker Prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy.
The rest of the roles in the production are student-cast, an opportunity for young dancers to work closely with top professional dancers—during rehearsals and performances in Warrenton and with private coaching in New York City.
Stearns is a guest faculty teacher for the Lasley Centre for the Performing Arts in Warrenton.
Reserved tickets are on sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/9056/centreper-formingartscompany. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 (12 and under); and free for children under 2. More information is available at CentreCompany.org.
