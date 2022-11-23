nutcracker 1

The Mouse King is played by Lisa Long, a trainer and owner of the Warrenton personal training studio Train Time. She is an award-winning bodybuilder who began ballet training about two years ago to help her with her competitions.

The magician Drosselmyer is played by ballet master Mark Rubin of the Lasley Centre for the Performing Arts in Warrenton. He is a former dancer at the Joffrey and Alvin Ailey ballet companies.

