It wasn’t just a walk in the park for 10-year-old Charlie Arnold and 35 fellow Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and friends who spent the morning of April 2 cleaning up a stream behind the Chik-fil-A in Warrenton. They finished with more than 30 bags of trash after combing the woods and stream bed for two hours. Their reward? Dirty clothes, a clean stream, two hours of service hours, pizza and Chik-fil-A coupons. Charlie himself secured the edible prizes as a thank you for those who helped.
Charlie has only been a Boy Scout for a little over a month, but it’s the sixth time in three years that he and his family have led a local clean-up effort.
Charlie’s mother Cortney Arnold said that their family has spearheaded about two clean-up events a year, soliciting help from their friends and neighbors.
The most recent project started when the family was looking for a place to put a geocache. They saw that the stream needed cleaning. Arnold said that her son said, “Mom, this is disgusting. Can we clean this up?”
The family asked the town of Warrenton about what could be done. Dina Hermoso, with the town’s Department of Public Works, asked Charlie and his family if they wanted to adopt the stream as part of the Warrenton Waterways Cleanup Initiative, and they agreed.
Cortney Arnold said, “This project has grown so much from a few friends, neighbors and classmates to Charlies Cub Scout (Pack 1166) and Boy Scout Troop (Troop 10) helping. We appreciate everyone’s help. This land is owned privately, and the owners do appreciate us cleaning the land. This stream goes to the Rappahannock River. Our family values the environment, and we love to be outside.”
On Earth Day and every other day, Charlie has always been interested in the environment. His mom said, “Charlie’s grandmother has a house at the beach. All this kid does all day is pick things up off the beach.”
Children from 4 to 15 years old participated with a handful of adults to clean up the stream at the corner of U.S. 29 and Winchester Street. The stream doesn’t have an official name, but troop 10 leader Nelson Ross said, “We call it Charlie’s Stream.”
More Earth Day coverage
Fauquier County’s Upper Rappahannock River Water Trail recently received the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Gold Medal Award for its cont…
Jacquelyn Rodriguez opened up her salon, Enlightened Styles, on Shirley Avenue five years ag…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.