Friday, Feb. 7
“The Comedy of Errors:" 7 p.m., 705 Waterloo St., Warrenton. Fauquier High School Shakespeare Troupe will open “The Comedy of Errors” in the new cafeteria at FHS Friday and Saturday nights, Feb. 7 to 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets $5. Shakespeare's farcical comedy of mistaken identities and lost and found sons will entertain audiences young and old. The play is student-directed. Proceeds support scholarships and enrichment activities for FHS students. Snow dates are Feb. 14 to 15. Contact Julie Duggan at jduggan@FCPS1.ORG
Serene Green Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back Serene Green with Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, Shane McGeehan and Steve Leonard, featuring original compositions within the style of traditional bluegrass. Tickets are $20 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
“Rabbit Hole:” 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre presents “Rabbit Hole,” a 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that delves into the complexity of a family navigating deep grief, and learning what it means to live a fruitful life when things fall apart. Plays through Feb. 9. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $18, seniors (60 and up) and full-time students $16. Visit www.fctstage.org, email info@FCTstage.org or phone 540-349-8760.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Seventh annual Sweetheart Swing Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 4133 Rectortown Road., Marshall. The Silver Tones will be performing a special sweetheart dance to celebrate Valentine's Day. Special guest vocalist Aaron Talley. Refresher/beginner swing dance lesson with Valerie Pyle starts at 7 p.m. $10/advance, $15 at the door. Tickets at www.SilverTonesSwingBand.com. Contact: 703-309-7945.
Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington.
Flatbeds and Tailfins presents the “Best Dressed Men in Bluegrass” at Jewel’s Jukebox Theatre: Doors open at 6 p.m. $15/advance, $20/door. Group rates available. Visit www.flatbedsandtailfins.com. For more information, call 540-422-2507.
Wylder Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Rolling Wraps. Contact 540-347-4777.
Josh Lowe Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Sunday, Feb. 9
13th annual Candlelight Concert: 5:30 p.m., 2750 Landmark School Road., Middleburg. The Community Music School of the Piedmont features string duo Ari Isaacman-Beck and Gwen Krosnick at Barton Oaks for their annual fundraising event. Visit www.piedmontmusic.org or phone 540-592-3040 for more information.
Friday, Feb. 14
The Jazz Trotters Live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Maddi Mae and Tanner Carlton: 6-8:30 p.m., Johnny Monarch’s welcomes The Wine Thief duo of Maddi Mae and Tanner Carlton as they serenade diners on Valentine’s Day on the double-decker bustaurant. Four-course dinner served with a set menu. $99/couple. Reservations required at 540-878-3555.
Pictrola Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back Pictrola with its bluegrass fusion sound. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Annie Stokes Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by The Frenchman. Contact 540-347-4777.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Elvis Burnin’ Love Valentine’s Show: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins presents Randoll Rivers performing favorite Elvis love songs the at Jewel’s Jukebox Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15/advance, $20/door. Group rates available. Visit www.flatbedsandtailfins.com. For more information, call 540-422-2507.
Sunday, Feb. 16
It’s All About Love: 3 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. Hear timeless duets and Valentine’s Day favorites performed by bass James Shaffran and soprano Mary Shaffran. Suggested donation $10. Refreshments served. Held at the Parish House at Emmanuel Church. Call 540-687-6297.
