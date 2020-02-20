Friday, Feb. 21
“Hamlet:" 7:30 p.m., 6507 Main St., The Plains. Shakespeare Opera presents “Hamlet.” Performances through Feb. 22. Tickets are $35 to $55. Held at Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets at www.shakespeareoperatheatre.com or contact Jason Krage at boxoffice@shakespeareoperatheatre.com or phone 443-226-8270.
Live music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Stand-Up Warrenton at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts is the new home for these monthly comedy shows. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Shows are for adult audiences 18 and over. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Cabin Creek Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Jambalaya Brothers Food Truck. Contact 540-347-4777.
Mark Clay Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Kevin Burt and Big Medicine: 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Singer, guitarist ad harmonic player Kevin Burt performs an evening of blues music. Tickets are $30. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/kevin-burt-and-big-medicine.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Sunday, Feb. 23
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine: 2 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, celebrating its 100th concert season, performs a selection of Eastern European gems. Tickets are $33 to $55. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/national-symphony-orchestra-of-ukraine.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The 2nd Hand Band Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the 2nd Hand Band for a mix of American, classic and modern rock music. Tickets are $17.50 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Offstarr Band Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Daddy G’s Salsa Bar. Contact 540-347-4777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.