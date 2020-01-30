Friday, Jan. 31
Rabbit Hole: 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre presents “Rabbit Hole,” a 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that delves into the complexity of a family navigating deep grief, and learning what it means to live a fruitful life when things fall apart. Plays through Feb. 9. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $18, seniors (60 and up) and full-time students $16. Visit www.fctstage.org or email info@FCTstage.org or phone 540-349-8760.
The J&A Trio Live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Joey Hafner Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Monallo Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Acoustic/indie band. Menu by Divine Swine. Contact 540-347-4777.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Friday, Feb. 7
Serene Green Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back Serene Green with Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, Shane McGeehan and Steve Leonard with their original compositions within the style of traditional bluegrass. Tickets are $20 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington.
Flatbeds and Tailfins: presents the “Best Dressed Men in Bluegrass” at Jewel’s Jukebox Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15/advance, $20/door. Group rates available. Visit www.flatbedsandtailfins.com. For more information, call 540-422-2507.
Wylder Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Rolling Wraps. Contact 540-347-4777.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Pictrola Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back Pictrola with its bluegrass fusion sound. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Elvis Burnin’ Love Valentine’s Show: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins presents Randoll Rivers performing favorite Elvis love songs the at Jewel’s Jukebox Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15/advance, $20/door. Group rates available. Visit www.flatbedsandtailfins.com. For more information, call 540-422-2507.
Annie Stokes Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by The Frenchman. Contact 540-347-4777.
Sunday, Feb. 16
It’s All About Love: 3 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. Hear timeless duets and Valentine’s Day favorites performed by bass James Shaffran and soprano Mary Shaffran. Suggested donation $10. Refreshments served. Held at the Parish House at Emmanuel Church. Call 540-687-6297.
