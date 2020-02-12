Friday, Feb. 14
“Hamlet:” 7:30 p.m., 6507 Main St., The Plains. Shakespeare Opera presents “Hamlet.” Performances through Feb. 22. Tickets are $35-$55. Held at Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets at www.shakespeareoperatheatre.com or contact Jason Krage at boxoffice@shakespeareoperatheatre.com or phone 443-226-8270.
The Jazz Trotters Live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Maddi Mae and Tanner Carlton: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Johnny Monarch’s welcomes The Wine Thief duo of Maddi Mae and Tanner Carlton as they serenade diners on Valentine’s Day on the double-decker bustaurant. Four-course dinner served with a set menu. $99/couple. Reservations required at 540-878-3555.
Annie Stokes Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by The Frenchman. Contact 540-347-4777.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Elvis Burnin’ Love Valentine’s Show: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins presents Randoll Rivers performing favorite Elvis love songs the at Jewel’s Jukebox Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15/advance, $20/door. Group rates available. Visit www.flatbedsandtailfins.com. For more information, call 540-422-2507.
Pictrola Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back Pictrola with its bluegrass fusion sound. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Ryan Jewel Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Sunday, Feb. 16
It’s All About Love: 3 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. Hear timeless duets and Valentine’s Day favorites performed by bass James Shaffran and soprano Mary Shaffran. Suggested donation $10. Refreshments served. Held at the Parish House at Emmanuel Church. Call 540-687-6297.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Stand-Up Warrenton at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts is the new home for these monthly comedy shows. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Shows are for adult audiences 18 and over. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Cabin Creek Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Jambalaya Brothers Food Truck. Contact 540-347-4777.
Mark Clay Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
