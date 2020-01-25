Jan. 25
Sharif Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Rice Rice Baby. Contact 540-347-4777.
The High and Wides Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the High and Wides, featuring Mike Buccino on bass, Mac Dykeman on guitar and vocals, Nate Growler on fiddle and Sam Guthridge on banjo, mandolin and vocals. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian.
Acoustic Soul Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Jan. 31
The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra: 8 p.m., 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, Science and Technology. Led by Russian-American Vladimir Lande, winner of the prestigious Clef D’Or Global Music Award, the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra performs a concert of distinct Russian classical delights, featuring three innovative and prominent 19th century composers. Tickets $33 to $55. Visit www.hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Feb. 1
Joey Hafner Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Feb. 7
Serene Green Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back Serene Green with Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, Shane McGeehan and Steve Leonard with their original compositions within the style of traditional bluegrass. Tickets are $20 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
