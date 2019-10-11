Oct. 11
“Lost in Yonkers:” 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre pays tribute to Neil Simon with his comedy set in New York. Performances through Oct. 20 on Friday and Saturday evenings with Sunday matinees. Purchase tickets at tickets@FCTstage.org or phone (540) 349-8760.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Oct. 12
Fast Eddie and The Slowpokes Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance celebrates the blues. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
WMZQ Fall Fest-Brantley Gilbert: Not Like Us tour: 5 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Contact: 800-854-2196.
John Patrick at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’s JukeBox Theatre presents this bluegrass tribute band. Doors open at 6 p.m. Performance at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Manassas Chorale, Broadway’s Best: 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, Science and Technology. Showcase of famous Broadway tunes. Visit www.hylton.calendar.gmu.edu for information and tickets.
Oct. 13
David Grier Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes flat-pick guitarist extraordinaire to Gloria's Listening Room. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Oct. 19
Stand-Up Warrenton Comedy Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes Robert Mac from TruTV, Comedy Central and Last Comic Standing. Host is Mark Mensh. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org or Facebook.com/Standupwarrenton. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Josh Lowe at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Kid Pan Alley: 7 p.m., 291 Gay St. Washington. Celebrate 20 years of Kid Pan Alley and the release of their new album, Best Friends, at the Little Washington Theatre. The concert features the Kid Pan Alley Band and horn section along with Paul Reisler & Three Good Reasons and the Kid Pan Alley chorus. Tickets: Adults $20/adv, $25/door—Children $10/adv, $12/door. Visit www.bit.ly/KPA20 Contact: 540-675-1253.
