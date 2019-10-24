Oct. 24
Cirque Mei: 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. This performance is a colorful and lively celebration of the Chinese circus arts, famous throughout the world. Tickets $29-$18. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/cirque-mei.
Oct. 25
Juliana MacDowell Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes singer-songwriter Juliana MacDowell. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Oct. 26
Crossroads at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Elvis and Conway Tribute: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’s JukeBox Theatre presents this show featuring Elvis tribute artist Randoll Rivers and Conway Twitty tribute artist Kevin Booth. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
Bobby Thompson Acoustic Trio Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Johnny Monarch’s: 5 to 8 p.m. Local indie-folk singer songwriter Maddi Mae plays three sets of cover songs and original music at Johnny Monarch’s double-decker bus, at 8374 W. Main St., in Marshall.
Monallo live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Phat Yummies.
Oct. 27
Brunch & Brews: noon to 3 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Local indie-folk singer songwriter Maddi Mae plays cover songs and original music at Old Bust Head Brewing Company in Vint Hill, including a duet set with Wine Thief, during Old Bust Head’s Brunch & Brews series.
Grace Church Concert Series: 5 p.m., 6507 Main Street, The Plains. Features violinist Andrew Sords and pianist Timothy Durovic in a program of romantic masterpieces. Performance held at Grace Episcopal church. Catered reception with artists follows in parish hall. Tickets are $25 for adults, student tickets are $15. Youth under 18 admitted free with adult. Visit www.gracetheplains.org or phone 540-253-5177.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra: Innovative Brilliance: 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Manassas Symphony season opens with David Pedraza, principal viola of the Symphony of the Americas, performing William Walton’s “Concerto for the Viola.” The orchestra will also perform Florence Price’s “Symphony No. 1 in E minor,” the first symphony written by an African-American woman to have been performed by a major American orchestra. Tickets are $20 for adults; $16 for seniors, active and retired military and educators and free for all children and students through college. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-symphony-orchestra-innovative-brilliance.
Oct. 28
Fauquier Community Band plays Music of Broadway: 7 p.m., Fauquier High School Auditorium, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. Free concert with prize raffle to benefit the band. Great music from great Broadway shows. Visit www.FauquierCommunityBand.com. Contact: 703-282-2556.
Nov. 1
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Nov. 2
A Note to Self at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Furnace Mountain Band Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Nov. 3
The Band-Changed Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
