Nov. 21
Spoken Word Poetry with Ted Pellegatta, JJ Switzer and Wayne Turner: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Ted, JJ, and Wayne Turner will be at Gloria's Listening Room. Doors open at 7:30 and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Proceeds will go the Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance. Tickets are $15. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Nov. 22
Randy Thompson Band live on the Taproom Stage: 6 to 9 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Phat Yummies. Contact 540-347-4777.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Nov. 23
Old Town Flood album release party: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Old Town Flood brings a bluegrass party to Gloria’s to celebrate its debut album, “The Roses,” which was released in October and is a top 20 album on the AirPlay Bluegrass charts. Tickets are $15. Visit www.oldtownflood.com or www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Northern Virginia Ballet: “The Nutcracker:” 2 and 6 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Repeats Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Start your holiday season with Northern Virginia Ballet’s traditional and family-friendly production of “The Nutcracker,” featuring guest artists and the international award-winning dancers of NVB/ARB, the performance includes exquisite costuming and Russian-produced sets. Tickets: $35 for adults; $25 for seniors (ages 55 and up) and children and youth (ages 1-17). Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/northern-virginia-ballet-the-nutcracker.
Swing into the Holidays with the Silver Tones: 7 p.m. 597 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton. Big band variety show at Highland School including the Silver Belles trio. Complimentary dessert reception at intermission. $15 online, $20 at the door. Children 12 and younger $5. Visit www.silvertonesswingband.com for tickets.
The Crooked Road On Tour: 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Take a journey along The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail with the New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters and Martha Spencer in a concert of mountain music and dancing that celebrates Southwest Virginia’s rich musical traditions. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/the-crooked-road-on-tour.
The Rectifier’s at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Delaplane live on the Taproom Stage: 6 to 9 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Roaming Coyote and Daddy G's Salsa Bar. Contact 540-347-4777.
“The Stuck Pot,” a comedy in three acts: 7 p.m. Fresta Valley Christian School, 6428 Wilson Road, Marshall, presents this hilarious play about Worthington Women’s Academy’s dance and the stuck pots that everyone wants to win. Continues through Nov. 23. Tickets: $10/adults, $7/students. Visit wwwfrestavalley.org or call 540-364-1929.
Nov. 24
Aquila Theatre: “The Odyssey”: 7 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. A new interpretation of Homer’s epic. Tickets: $44, $37, $26. Visit: hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/aquila-theatre-the-odyssey.
My Way: Bob McDonald Sings Sinatra: 4 p.m., Castleton Theatre House, 664 Castleton View Road, Castleton. Vocalist Bob McDonald and his band celebrate the songs and life of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra with a program of the most memorable songs from the singer’s film and concert performances. Musicians from the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra join Bob for an afternoon of Sinatra classics. Tickets: $20 to $40. Visit: www.castletonfestival.org/performance/my-way-bob-mcdonald-sings-sinatra. Contact: 540-937-3454.
Nov. 29
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Nov. 30
Calamity Improv: 7:30 p.m. 92 Main St., Warrenton. Improv comedy show hosted by Dark Horse Theatre Company. Tickets are $15; 10 percent off if you wear wild west gear. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
The Tyler James Band at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
The Duskwhales live on the Taproom Stage: 6 to 9 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Two Smooth Dudes. Contact 540-347-4777.
