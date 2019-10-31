Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.