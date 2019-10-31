Nov. 1
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Nov. 2
A Note to Self at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Furnace Mountain Band Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Nov. 3
The Band-Changed Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Nov. 8
PSO Unplugged at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra for a night of “unplugged” rock ‘n’ roll. Singer-songwriter Juliana MacDowell. Tickets are $35 and are expected to sell out fast. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Nov. 9
The U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own: We Honor Them All: 7 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Pershing's Own celebrates Veterans with a modern twist on the typical Veterans Day tradition featuring The U.S. Army Band Downrange rocking out in front of their amazing orchestra. The concert is free and open to the public, but free tickets are required. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/the-u-s-army-band-pershing-39-s-own-we-honor-them-all.
Danny Knicely and Jack Dunlap Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back this duo. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Daniel Carter at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Veterans Tribute Show: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Featuring Randoll Rivers as Elvis and the Silver Belles as the Andrews Sisters. Flatbeds and Tailfins. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids under 5 free. “Sponsor a vet” and buy a ticket that will be given to a veteran for free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Andre Fox live on the Taproom Stage:noon to 3 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Eugene’s Sausages and Fries and Sexi-Mexi.
