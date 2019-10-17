Oct. 18
“Lost in Yonkers:” 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre pays tribute to Neil Simon with this comedy, set in New York. Performances will be held through Oct. 20 on Friday and Saturday evenings with Sunday matinees. Purchase tickets at tickets@FCTstage.org or phone 540-349-8760.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Bess Putnam Live at Gloria’s: 7:30 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the Blue Mountain Songbird, Bess Putnam. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Oct. 19
Stand-Up Warrenton Comedy Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes Robert Mac from TruTV, Comedy Central and Last Comic Standing. Host is Mark Mensh. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org or Facebook.com/Standupwarrenton. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Josh Lowe at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Kid Pan Alley: 7 p.m., 291 Gay St. Washington. Celebrate 20 years of Kid Pan Alley and the release of their new album, “Best Friends,” at the Little Washington Theatre. The concert features the Kid Pan Alley Band and horn section along with Paul Reisler & Three Good Reasons and the Kid Pan Alley chorus. Tickets: Adults $20 in advance, $25 at the door; children $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Visit www.bit.ly/KPA20. Contact: 540-675-1253.
Patsy & The Country Classics: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’s JukeBox Theatre presents this classic country band. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Oct. 25
Juliana MacDowell Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes singer-songwriter Juliana MacDowell. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Oct. 26
Crossroads at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Elvis and Conway Tribute: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’s JukeBox Theatre presents this show featuring Elvis tribute artist Randoll Rivers and Conway Twitty tribute artist Kevin Booth. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
Bobby Thompson Acoustic Trio Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
