Oct. 18 

“Lost in Yonkers:” 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre pays tribute to Neil Simon with this comedy, set in New York. Performances will be held through Oct. 20 on Friday and Saturday evenings with Sunday matinees. Purchase tickets at tickets@FCTstage.org or phone 540-349-8760.    

Live Music at Northside29:6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visitwww.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.       

Bess Putnam Liveat Gloria’s:7:30p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton.The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the Blue Mountain Songbird, Bess Putnam. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visitwww.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.   

 

Oct. 19 

Stand-Up Warrenton Comedy Liveat Gloria’s: 8p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton.The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes Robert Mac from TruTV, Comedy Central and Last Comic Standing. Host is Mark Mensh. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visitwww.centerofwarrenton.org or Facebook.com/Standupwarrenton. Contact: 540-347-7484.   

Josh Lowe at Wort Hog Brewing Company:4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton.Visitwww.whbrew.com.Contact: 540-300-2739. 

Kid Pan Alley: 7 p.m., 291 Gay St. Washington. Celebrate 20 years of Kid Pan Alley and the release of their new album, Best Friends,at the Little Washington Theatre.  The concert features the Kid Pan Alley Band and horn section along with Paul Reisler & Three Good Reasons and the Kid Pan Alley chorus. Tickets: Adults $20 in advance, $25 at the door; children $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Visit www.bit.ly/KPA20. Contact: 540-675-1253. 

Patsy & The Country Classics:7 p.m., 300E.Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’sJukeBoxTheatrepresents this classic country band. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids under5free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.   

Crossthreaded:7 p.m., Live music atOrleanMarket, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.      

 

Oct. 25 

Juliana MacDowell Liveat Gloria’s:8p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton.The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes singer-songwriter Juliana MacDowell. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visitwww.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.   

 

Oct. 26 

Crossroads at Wort Hog Brewing Company:4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton.Visitwww.whbrew.com.Contact: 540-300-2739. 

Elvis and Conway Tribute:7 p.m., 300E.Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’sJukeBoxTheatrepresents this show featuring Elvis tribute artist Randoll Rivers and Conway Twitty tribute artist Kevin Booth. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids under5free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507. 

Bobby Thompson Acoustic Trio Liveat Gloria’s: 8p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton.Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visitwww.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.   

 

