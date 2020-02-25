Friday, Feb. 28
Stetson University Concert Choir Concert: 7 p.m., Patriot High School, 10504 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. The Stetson University Concert Choir, under the direction of School of Music Dean Timothy Peter, DMA, will be touring the northeast during Stetson University's 2020 spring break. The 56-voice, auditioned choir will be performing a variety of sacred and secular music from around the globe, including Russia, South Africa and Germany, and beloved American folk melodies and sacred hymns. Free. Visit www.stetson.edu/music/community/concert-choir-spring-tour.php.
Pete’s Unnamed Band performs live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The 2nd Hand Band Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the 2nd Hand Band for a mix of American, classic and modern rock music. Tickets are $17.50 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Offstarr Band Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Daddy G’s Salsa Bar. Contact 540-347-4777.
The Rectifier’s Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Sunday, March 1
Grace Church Concert Series: 5 p.m. 6507 Main Street, The Plains. Features the Tysons McLean Orchestra, directed by Miriam Burns, performing John Rutter’s Serenade,J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto Number 3,and F.J. Haydn’s Farewell Symphony. A catered reception with the artists will follow in the parish hall. Tickets are $25, Students $15, Youth under 18 are free if accompanied by an adult. For additional information and tickets, please visit www.gracetheplains.orgor call (540) 253-5177, ext. 107.
Friday, March 6
King Street Bluegrass Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the King Street Bluegrass band, a bluegrass band with blues, folk and Americana influences based out of Washington, D.C. 2nd Hand Band for a mix of American, classic and modern rock music. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
“The Sleeping Beauty:” 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Russian National Ballet presents this classic ballet about Princess Aurora and the evil fairy who curses her. This performance is family-friendly. Tickets are $33 to $55. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/russian-national-ballet-the-sleeping-beauty.
Live music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, March 7
The Duskwhales Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Red Dog BBQ. Contact 540-347-4777.
Jim Steele Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra, American Idols: 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Manassas Symphony Orchestra showcases three great American composers: Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Howard Hanson. This event is family-friendly. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors ages 62 and up and active and retired military and educators and free for students through college. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-symphony-orchestra-american-idols.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.