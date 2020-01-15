This Thursday’s gathering of the Christian Women’s Connection of Warrenton will be the last meeting the group will hold at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, a location that has hosted the group for many years.
“They’ve told us that we’ve outgrown the space,” said Carol Rose, a longtime member of the group. “This will be our last gathering here … a place that has served us well.”
“This meeting is particularly special for us,” continued Rose, “not only because we will be meeting in another location in future, but our guest speaker will be presenting a very timely topic.”
The featured speaker, Brenda Mason, is a tiny house pioneer and downsizing consultant. She’s written “The 31-Day Guide to Creating Your (Clutter Free) Home Oasis.” Mason’s presentation is titled, “Smaller Living, Huge Life.”
Annie Friedrichs from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will also give a talk titled “How perfect love overcomes inadequacy.”
Music will be provided by local singer Wendy Mitchell. The gathering starts at 9:30 a.m. and includes brunch. The price is $10. Free child care is provided. (Call Linda at 703-402-4385 to arrange.)
“Most of our members live in Fauquier … we look forward to seeing many there for our last meeting at Warrenton Presbyterian,” said Rose, reminding guests to enter the church through the glass doors on North Fifth Street rather than through the main entrance to the church.
Christian Women’s Connection is a nationwide women’s ministry affiliated with the Church of God. Its mission is to “build relationships with women everywhere … through relationships, spiritual formation, and service, and to train an empower women for leadership in peace building and reconciliation.”
It is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, a non-denominational, nonprofit Christian organization providing global leadership in women’s ministry.
