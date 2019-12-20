A stained-glass window dedicated to the memory of former pastor the Rev. Leander “Lee” Saunders, his wife Carolyn and their granddaughter Lindsay Hayes will be dedicated at the 11 a.m. worship service this Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Warrenton Baptist Church. Those who knew the Saunders or Lindsay Hayes are invited to attend.
The window was commissioned by the Saunders’ daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Troy Hayes of Warrenton. Saunders was the pastor of the church from 1956 until 1974, and was committed to teaching the scriptures and ministering to the needs of people.
Carolyn Saunders was in effect a second pastor; she taught a Sunday school class and led the youth group most of that time. She also fed people visiting the church, cared for older members, visited women in jail and participated in a variety of other support ministries.
The Hayes’ daughter Lindsay, who died from cancer in 2015 at age 39, taught at the Mountain Vista Governor’s School, where she created the school’s liberal arts course, which integrated history, philosophy and English. She also served many young and older students both within the setting of the Warrenton Baptist Church and the local school system.
The new window, which was installed on Dec. 6, depicts Jesus using a young boy’s lunch to feed a large crowd of people he had been teaching on a hillside.
“It seemed fitting that the window should depict the primary aspects of Jesus’ three years of ministry: teaching and meeting the needs of people,” wrote Rebecca and Troy Hayes. “The three people honored in this window also served in similar ways.”
