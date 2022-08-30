Borrowing books from the Fauquier Public Library will soon be easier, thanks to a book lending kiosk located at the Vint Hill Community Center.
The kiosk cost $46,000 and was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and PATH Foundation Make-It-Happen grants. It will officially open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8
“We are thrilled to offer this unique service to eastern Fauquier residents,” said Maria Del Rosso, director of the Fauquier Public Library. “The adult, young adult and children’s books offered are popular materials, many on the current best seller lists. All that is needed to check them out is a Fauquier library card.”
Patrons will scan in the bar code on their library card. The door of the kiosk will unlock and patrons can choose up to 10 books. When the door is closed again, the kiosk software will complete an inventory of the books left in the kiosk and print out a receipt with the names of the chosen books and their due dates. Receipts can also be emailed.
Books will be the only media available from the kiosk at this time.
Materials checked out from the kiosk may be returned to the machine or any Fauquier library branch.
Books checked out from the library’s branches may be returned to a new book drop that will be located next to the kiosk. The library staff will collect returned materials from the book drop and restock the kiosk regularly as part of the courier service to northern and southern Fauquier County library branches.
“I’ve seen a demonstration of the kiosk in action,” said Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo. “The technology used to provide easy access to books is pretty amazing. It’s a great benefit for the Vint Hill community.”
Readers can access the kiosk during the community center’s regular hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In other library news, the library board opened a StoryWalk on the Warrenton Greenway earlier this year and expanded hours at the Marshall branch library. Moreover, the library has gradually restored service to pre-pandemic levels; 1,300 children, teens and adults registered for the summer reading program. During the eight-week program, nearly 2,200 people attended 70 programs.
Visit https://fauquierlibrary.org/ for information about additional services and resources available from Fauquier Public Library.
