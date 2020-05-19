Although the Elk Run Anglican Church Mini-Museum is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new, updated website has been created to share some of the displays, collections and artifacts of the 1700s southern Fauquier frontier area and the 1750 church site.
At https://ststephenscatlett.org/elkrun/ the website offers a detailed report on the archaeological process at the site and a 10-minute documentary.
Also to be seen are artifacts from the Manahoac Indian tribe. which occupied the site before European settlers; an explanation of the relationship of the church to the nearby Germantown settlement; highlights of the Anglican Church in colonial Virginia, and information about Chief Justice John Marshall.
“We hope that Fauquier County residents, students and tourists will find the updated website a useful tool, and that it will help foster an appreciation of local history,” said Ed Dandar, who has led the effort to preserve and share the historic site at Elk Run since 1999. “We will welcome visits to the museum once the pandemic is over.”
