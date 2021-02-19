At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, the health committee of the Fauquier County Branch of the NAACP will sponsor a Facebook Live event, Health Equity Forum, in partnership with the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County.
The Health Equity Forum is a virtual panel of speakers discussing health care needs of Fauquier County residents, with attention to the disproportional impact on persons of color, especially in the areas of COVID-19, stress-related chronic health conditions and impediments to accessing quality health care.
The event’s moderator will be Darlene B. Kelly, a retired RN who is president of Fauquier Community Enrichment Alliance. The six-member panel will include:
Shannon Raybuck, LPC, mental health care coordinator for the Fauquier Free Clinic. As a counselor and supervisor, she specializes in outpatient, residential and at-home treatment for at-risk populations.
Lawrie Parker, award-winning executive director of Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center. Parker serves as a mediator, trainer and program developer for restorative justice. She addresses the over-representation of minority students and those with special needs.
Renee Norden, the executive director of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County. She is a youth mental health first-aid instructor and has served as a school counselor for students, families, teachers and staff for more than 20 years.
Rob Marino, executive director of the Fauquier County Free Clinic, which serves low-income individuals without health care in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Marino promotes high-quality, compassionate health care for everyone.
The Rev. Dr. T. Tyronne Champion, the executive director of Community Touch in Bealeton. The organization operates two homeless shelters, food pantry, clothing and furniture facility, daycare and a thrift store. Community touch also pays the rent of those in danger of losing their residence. Champion is the senior pastor at True Deliverance Ministries, Bealeton.
Sophia Cameron, the community relations director at the Villa at Suffield Meadows. The Villa serves seniors and their families in Fauquier and Prince William counties. Diverse in her community involvement, she is involved in crisis-in-training and dementia services for the aging population.
To access the forum, those interested may visit facebook.com/Fauquier NAACP.
