Oak View National Bank and the Fauquier NAACP will present a “Homeownership 101” workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 at the PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Drive, Suite 101, Warrenton.
The event will be a roundtable discussion about homeownership and will be offered in-person, but attendees also may participate remotely.
Featured speakers will include:
- Tiffany Campbell: Financial counselor, credit repair specialist, founder and executive director of Comprehensive Community Solutions, Inc. She will discuss how those interested in homeownership can prepare their credit for the process.
- Troy Price: Realtor with Century 21 New Millennium. He will discuss the real estate process.
- Kevin Lee: President and chief credit officer, Oak View National Bank. He will discuss the application and loan process.
Those wishing to attend the free workshop may register at naacpfauquiercounty.org. Questions can be directed to naacpfauquierco.housing@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.