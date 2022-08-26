The Fauquier County NAACP and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a Community Action Poverty Simulation on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Warrenton United Methodist Church.
The exercise is an action-oriented event that allows participants to step into the real-life situations of others for 30 days, simulating the experience of walking in the shoes of someone who is facing poverty. After the experience, individuals will then have the opportunity to discuss what they’ve learned with their peers.
Katie Lang, member of the Fauquier NAACP’s Religious Affairs Committee, said in a press release, “Poverty is often portrayed as a stand-alone issue, but this simulation allows individuals to realize how complex and interconnected issues of poverty really are. The Community Action Poverty Simulation helps participants rethink the challenges that millions of low-income individuals face, then identify areas of change to support individuals, families and communities."
The event will be limited to about 100 participants.
To volunteer for the event, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0448ACAF2DA7FA7-bridging.
