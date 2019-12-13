The Fauquier Community Band invites the community to celebrate the season at its annual holiday concert Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fauquier High School (705 Waterloo Road in Warrenton). The music will feature traditional music of Christmas—both toe-tapping and nostalgic—and three delightful guests.
The audience is sure to enjoy Leroy Anderson's rollicking “Sleigh Ride”(where listeners can actually hear the clip-clop of the horses' hooves, the crack of the whip and the horses' whinny). The sleigh will be driven by guest conductor Peter Lewis, director of Warrenton United Methodist Church's “Living Christmas Tree.”
The band will accompany guest soloist Debbie Gilbert as they perform Adolphe Adam’s “O Holy Night,” a moving piece that beautifully expresses the meaning of Christmas. Gilbert is principal flute of the Piedmont Symphony, director of the Woodbridge Flute Choir, teaches flute in her Broad Run studio and has several international performances scheduled next year.
One more guest will make the evening complete: Santa himself. The audience is invited to join Santa, the band's other special guests, members of the band including conductor Paul Hicks and assistant conductor Katrina Bryant for a dessert reception after the concert.
Buy a $1 ticket to win the band’s prize raffle. The concert is free; no tickets or reservations are required. Proceeds from the raffle (and donations from the band's supporters) are the only sources of funding for rehearsal space, music and operational expenses.
Fauquier Community Band provides free musical entertainment for the community frequently throughout the year. The performance and rehearsal schedules and details are listed on the band's website at www.FauquierCommunityBand.com.
For more information about the Living Christmas Tree, visit www.lct2019.org. For more information about Debbie Gilbert, visit www.gilbertflutestudio.com.
